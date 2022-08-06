sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav brings out an audacious helicopter shot

    Suryakumar Yadav brings out an audacious helicopter shot vs West Indies.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:16 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav is often been fondly called India’s Mr. 360 because of his ability to play a wide range of strokes all across the ground. The stylish batter again showcased his talent on Saturday during India's fourth T20I against West Indies when he played a magnificent helicopter shot for six.

    India got off to a flying start against West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Florida. After Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat, they reached 53/0 in 4.3 overs before Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls) was cleaned up by Akeal Hosein in the fifth over. But the damage was done before that and Rohit got perfect support from Suryakumar Yadav to make that happen.

    Before the time of writing, there were so many glorious, as well as innovative shots played by both Suryakumar and Rohit. Among them, arguably the best was perfectly connected by Suryakumar in the third over, bowled by Obed McCoy. The stylish batter picked up a fullish ball off McCoy and brought his wrists into play for a flick over mid-wicket. His both feet were off the ground while timing the ball, and there was class written all over on it before it went for six runs.

    The shot did turn the clock back as it was hit by MS Dhoni, but it looked more beautiful off Suryakumar's bat.

    Here's how the internet reacted after SKY's helicopter shot:

