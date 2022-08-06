WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav brings out an audacious helicopter shot

Today at 9:16 PM
Suryakumar Yadav is often been fondly called India’s Mr. 360 because of his ability to play a wide range of strokes all across the ground. The stylish batter again showcased his talent on Saturday during India's fourth T20I against West Indies when he played a magnificent helicopter shot for six.
India got off to a flying start against West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in Florida. After Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat, they reached 53/0 in 4.3 overs before Rohit Sharma (33 off 16 balls) was cleaned up by Akeal Hosein in the fifth over. But the damage was done before that and Rohit got perfect support from Suryakumar Yadav to make that happen.
Before the time of writing, there were so many glorious, as well as innovative shots played by both Suryakumar and Rohit. Among them, arguably the best was perfectly connected by Suryakumar in the third over, bowled by Obed McCoy. The stylish batter picked up a fullish ball off McCoy and brought his wrists into play for a flick over mid-wicket. His both feet were off the ground while timing the ball, and there was class written all over on it before it went for six runs.
The shot did turn the clock back as it was hit by MS Dhoni, but it looked more beautiful off Suryakumar's bat.
Here's how the internet reacted after SKY's helicopter shot:
First shot and then the sky show
August 6, 2022
No.1
No.1 t20 Batsman Has Done ✅!— Danish✨ (@Sillent_01) August 6, 2022
How are you feel Babar Azam 🥺🤩, Damage has Done Pakistani 🤩!
#Indvswi #SuryakumarYadav #ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/w7mf0wonov
You good bruh?
#SuryakumarYadav ise playing 11 me rkhna bekar hi h. There is no consistency, it's better to back #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsWI— Abhishek pal (@abhishekpal71) August 6, 2022
You just can't
Love him or hate him 😁😌— ASH (@ASH181718) August 6, 2022
But you can't ignore him #indvseng #INDvENG #INDvsWI #SuryakumarYadav #ICCRankings pic.twitter.com/MgLRSHZsqD
Biggest steal
Mumbai Indians getting This Guy for 6cr has to be one of the Biggest steals of all time !!#SuryakumarYadav #INDvsWI #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/6pHE90aeQ2— Tanmay 🚩 (@SirDinda_jr) August 6, 2022
Take a bow sir!
No. 1 T20 batsman in the world— CricwormAnna (@CricAnna2) August 6, 2022
Take a bow surya🥴#SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/XXKn78er9L
Number 1
#SuryakumarYadav— mr. pt pandit (@mrptpandit1) August 6, 2022
Num one T20 batsman in world...
Suryakumar yadav came to No. 1 leaving behind Babar Azam in t20 rankings#Cricket #T20 # pic.twitter.com/vTDXXrSRb9
Good one RO!
Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav as opener in T20I so far seems to be a good decision!— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) August 6, 2022
KL Rahul might open in Asia Cup with Rohit but if he still continue to struggle against left arm pacer then SKY and Rahul might swap position in T20 WC!#WIvIND#WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/ToPNPj5yve
Crazy!
Shot man🤩🤩🙌 #SuryakumarYadav— Sharma Ji (@SharmaJiiKaFan) August 6, 2022
HELICOPTER is in mood today 😎@surya_14kumar 🇮🇳💙#INDvsWI #CricketTwitter #CricketT20 #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/cXobnkxTfb
LOL!
#WIvIND #RohitSharma 🤝 #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/twmYMaB6tY— Monika🏏 (@CricketMonika) August 6, 2022
KKKKK
