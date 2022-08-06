sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy's attempted slow bouncer sends both Axar Patel and umpire into splits

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Obed McCoy conceded 66 runs in fourth T20I

    Cricket West Indies

    WI vs IND 2022, 4th T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy's attempted slow bouncer sends both Axar Patel and umpire into splits

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:47 PM

    Even the best bowlers can have a bad day on some occasions and things can go horribly wrong for them. Obed McCoy had such a day with his poor spell as he conceded 66 runs in his four overs and also attempted a slow bouncer which resulted in a laugh on everyone’s face including the batter and umpire.

    After getting to a 2-1 lead in the T20I series against West Indies, India have started brilliantly against the hosts in the fourth game as well. West Indies invited the visitors to bat first and India stuck to their template of batting with attacking intent. The Indian batters didn’t hesitate to play big shots and especially Obed McCoy was caught in trouble as they squeezed out a lot of runs from his bowling. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    McCoy picked a couple of wickets but he also conceded 66 runs in his spell. Also, his failed attempt of a slower bouncer in the penultimate over produced a funny moment. Axar Patel was facing the sixth delivery of the 19th over by McCoy and he opted for a pace variation to deceive the batter. However, his delivery was not in the right spot and he bowled a very wide delivery. The batter and umpire both were seen casually laughing after the delivery was bowled. 

    SIX-LAUGHTER-SIX

    Obed stuff

    Heartiest congratulations!

    Rightfully so

    EEEE

    FFFF

    GGGGG

    HHHHH

    IIIII

    JJJJJ

    KKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down