The belief and confidence Mahi bhai gave me were the best, reckons Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has given all credit to MS Dhoni for keeping his belief in him when he was having bad days at Chennai Super Kings. Chahar has also labelled Dhoni as the 'No. 1 captain' and further went on adding the amount of confidence Dhoni had given him helped him produce good results.
MS Dhoni is often lauded by many for his constant backing while leading Chennai Super Kings as well as Team India. Many have spoken about publicly it was Dhoni's continuous support that had helped them get the best version of theirs in the past. Deepak Chahar is the latest to join the list as the 29-year-old revealed how he roared back from his darkest days under Dhoni's leadership.
In a recent report filed by IANS, Chahar, who missed the entire IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury, revealed how Dhoni's support and belief helped him to yield rich dividends. Further, Chahar added he had to work really hard to become one of India's premier bowlers for limited-overs cricket.
"Mahi bhai has given me a lot of advice. The best advice was to believe in me. When I first played for CSK, the amount of confidence he gave me was reflected in my performance. He's the number one captain. If he believes in you, you have to believe in yourself. The belief I got from playing for CSK was massive. That changed my career. The belief and confidence Mahi bhai gave me were the best," Chahar said, reported by IANS.
"The graph will go up and down. For me, it went down for many years but still, I worked hard day and night. I always thought there is no alternative to hard work. If you work hard, the day and time will come and you'll play well. You'll get what you deserve. When you are small, it is important for you to imagine yourself as an international cricketer. You see posters on the wall. You should see your face in those pictures and that should make you work hard every session. You should see yourself there."
Chahar is set to return to India's limited-overs setup in the upcoming Asia Cup.
