The belief and confidence Mahi bhai gave me were the best, reckons Deepak Chahar

"The graph will go up and down. For me, it went down for many years but still, I worked hard day and night. I always thought there is no alternative to hard work. If you work hard, the day and time will come and you'll play well. You'll get what you deserve. When you are small, it is important for you to imagine yourself as an international cricketer. You see posters on the wall. You should see your face in those pictures and that should make you work hard every session. You should see yourself there."