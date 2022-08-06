Important for players to take a rest for mental health, proclaims Shikhar Dhawan on India’s rotation policy

India's last T20 World Cup campaign was terrible in the UAE. In fact, they did not even manage to qualify for the semi-finals. Hence, the expectations around them will be higher in the upcoming edition, scheduled to begin in October in Australia. However, the BCCI's decision of giving rest to their first-team players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah has triggered raised eyebrows of many experts and former players. As per their thoughts, players can only perform better if they get a chance on a regular basis and for making too many changes, India will struggle to find their best lineup in the next T20 World Cup.