Important for players to take a rest for mental health, proclaims Shikhar Dhawan on India’s rotation policy

Shikhar Dhawan has backed BCCI's decision of rotating players stating cricketers, especially those who play across formats, often need to take a break to manage their workload. BCCI has been heavily criticized for a while after giving rest to prolific stars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Whenever team India fails to produce a fruitful result, questions get raised about the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) and its decisions. Considering a country of 1.4 billion people who worship cricket, it is, of course, not a surprise. But then, a team can't pull off wins after wins, it's near impossible.
India's last T20 World Cup campaign was terrible in the UAE. In fact, they did not even manage to qualify for the semi-finals. Hence, the expectations around them will be higher in the upcoming edition, scheduled to begin in October in Australia. However, the BCCI's decision of giving rest to their first-team players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah has triggered raised eyebrows of many experts and former players. As per their thoughts, players can only perform better if they get a chance on a regular basis and for making too many changes, India will struggle to find their best lineup in the next T20 World Cup.
But Shikhar Dhawan, one of India's warhorses for over a decade, does not believe in their ideology. Dhawan thinks a player must get enough breaks to manage their workloads across all three formats or otherwise they will fail to live up to the expectations.
"A player has to get fresh to give peak performance. If a player plays back-to-back, he will get mentally tired. It is important to give rest mentally. If you see there is rotation in international cricket so that players get rest. If a player travels everywhere, he will get tired," Dhawan was quoted as saying by India Today.
"At the end of the day, a cricketer is a human. I feel people at top level understand and accordingly plan to keep a nice balance."
