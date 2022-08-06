I don’t feel any disappointment for missing out T20Is, comments Shikhar Dhawan

Ever since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup last year, India has been experimenting with their batting order. One of the most experimented positions was the opening slot and various partners have opened with Rohit Sharma for the Indian team. Eight different batters have been tried at the opening position by India in the last 22 T20Is for India. However, Shikhar Dhawan has been overlooked in the T20Is in spite of performing consistently in the IPL.

"To be honest. I don't feel any disappointment as such. I feel that there is a time for everything, and maybe it's not my time. Maybe I lack something that I haven't been able to do too well. No worries, I gave my best and that's what matters. Till the time I am happy and content, that is all I care about. It's not like if my name doesn't come, I will be affected or anything like that. I am in a very good space; I am doing my best," Dhawan told Sports Tak.