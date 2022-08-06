First-class structure will get better only by playing Test cricket, proclaims Ravichandran Ashwin

"Recently Ravi Bhai has also said that Test cricket should be made as a format that only 3-4 (sic) nations play. But when 3-4 nations play, teams like Ireland won't get won't get the opportunity to play. You can ask me what's the relation between Test cricket and T20 cricket. Only when you play Test cricket, your first-class structure will get better. And only when your first-class structure is good, people will get more opportunities. And players who do well in first-class cricket mould their game according to T20 cricket. That's how cricket has shaped up," Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.