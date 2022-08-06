Deepak Hooda has to wait because senior players have done well for 10 years, remarks Shikhar Dhawan

Still, Hooda had to warm the bench in England because of the return of Virat Kohli. Then again in the West Indies in the first three T20Is, he was not allowed to get his preferred batting position because of Shreyas Iyer. It might have been a debatable call as many had started assuming him as India's sure starter in the next T20 World Cup in Australia. However, Shikhar Dhawan believes there is no surprise in Hooda's drop. The veteran Indian opener believes Hooda can not become a sure starter when there are senior pros in the mix who have done well for a decade.