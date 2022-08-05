WI vs IND 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav will flourish no matter what position you put him in, states Scott Styris

Today at 2:40 PM
Scott Styris has opined that Suryakumar Yadav will perform at all batting positions after he scored a scintillating half-century in the third T20I against West Indies. He further added that Suryakumar’s ability to hit the ball to all parts of the ground makes his role in the batting unit special.
India have taken a 2-1 lead against West Indies in the ongoing T20I series and will be aiming to register a series win on Saturday. India have been making too many changes with their opening combination and they opted for Suryakumar Yadav to open with Rohit Sharma in the series. Suryakumar didn’t score much in the first two games but he was in sublime touch in the third T20I. He scored 76 runs and was instrumental in scripting a run-chase for India.
Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris has praised the batter saying he can excel in all batting positions.
“Well, very good players are usually very good, no matter at what position you put them in. So, no, I am not surprised that he has made a great fist of opening the batting, but what a problem to have. I am incredibly jealous and envious of India's issues at the moment. This is first world problem. Should he open? Should he be at three? How tough is it for you guys going right now? But yeah, I think you might see some seniority step in here and maybe that means SKY might be down at number four,” Styris said on Sports18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports Over The Top’.
Suryakumar’s knock in both matches included shots to all areas of the ground. His timing was excellent and the batter has been hailed by many for being a 360-degree player. Styris echoed the same sentiment saying his ability to play shots all around the ground makes him special.
“It is the thing that I like to talk about the most about Suryakumar Yadav and that is his ability to hit the ball into funny areas. And that makes it incredibly difficult for the opposition captains to have to defend the field. He can hit 360 degrees,” Styris explained.
