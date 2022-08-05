WI vs IND 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav will flourish no matter what position you put him in, states Scott Styris

“Well, very good players are usually very good, no matter at what position you put them in. So, no, I am not surprised that he has made a great fist of opening the batting, but what a problem to have. I am incredibly jealous and envious of India's issues at the moment. This is first world problem. Should he open? Should he be at three? How tough is it for you guys going right now? But yeah, I think you might see some seniority step in here and maybe that means SKY might be down at number four,” Styris said on Sports18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports Over The Top’.