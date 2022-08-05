Report | Shakib Al Hasan under investigation from BCB for promoting betting company

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Shakib Al Hasan has landed in trouble with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for promoting a betting site Betwinner News and might be handed a notice. The board's president has spoken out strongly against the cricketer's actions and revealed they were not informed beforehand.

Shakib Al Hasan's turbulent relations with the Bangladesh Cricket Board have taken yet another hit after the veteran was served a showcase notice for a post on social media. The all-rounder had recently declared he had entered into a sponsorship agreement with betting site Betwinner News, despite there being strict laws in the nation regarding betting and its prohibition.

The governing body's President Nazmul Hasan revealed they had not been informed of the developments by Shakib and thus appropriate action will be taken against him.

"There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won't give permission. If there is anything related with betting we won't give any permission. That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not," he was quoted saying by Cricbuzz.

The active cricketer is Bangladesh's most successful exponent in their history, playing 373 games for the Tigers tallying over 13,000 international runs while scalping 631 wickets across formats.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"In today's meeting the issue was raised and we said how can it happen, because it is impossible. If that happens ask him immediately. Serve him notice and ask him how it happened because the board will not allow it. If it is related with betting we won't allow that. We have said that today," he explained.

"Some are saying in the board that it might not be related with that (Betwinner is an online gambling portal) and in that case we are unable to take a decision. Still I have asked them to know it as soon as possible. Board's stance is very clear that it is impossible for us."

In recent times, betting websites have become a regular part of cricket with many tournaments and teams endorsing the same. The fact that it is legal in certain countries such as the United Kingdom has helped gain the practice more traction but remains strictly prohibited in the subcontinent region.

"[But] first we have to know what he has done. This (betting related activities) is not only in cricket but in this country it is prohibited and the law does not permit it. This is a serious issue. We cannot depend on Facebook posting or things like that we have to investigate it. If it is true, than board will take necessary steps," the BCB President said concluding his statement.

Previously, Shakib had been banned from cricket for one year in 2019 after failing to report approaches by bookmakers and being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on three accounts. With the 35-year-old expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Asia Cup and World T20, it remains to be seen whether any further action will be taken against him.