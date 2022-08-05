Report | Hardik Pandya to be named vice-captain for T20 World Cup 2022

Today at 6:48 PM
As per a report by Insidesport.in, Hardik Pandya is to be appointed as vice-captain for T20 World Cup 2022 ahead of KL Rahul due to the latter’s fitness issues. The T20 World Cup will be played in October-November and the Indian team will aim to clinch the trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership.
India are currently gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played in Australia. However, KL Rahul’s fitness issue has been an issue of concern for the team. Rahul has missed a number of series in 2021/22 and also isn’t part of the ongoing five-match T20I series. According to a report by Insidesport.in, Hardik Pandya will be appointed vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2022.
“Hardik is a world-class player and it’s great to have him back in the team at full fitness. Whether he will be named vice-captain is up to the selectors. But he is already a leader in the group. As an all-rounder, he understands both situations. He has outstanding leadership skills and we saw that in the IPL. He will surely do well,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.
Pandya displayed his leadership skills in IPL 2022 as he led Gujrat Titans to a title win. The all-rounder might be awarded for his captaincy in the tournament in the showpiece event.
