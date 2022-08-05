Asia Cup 2022 | Might see Virat Kohli opening in Asia Cup, claims Parthiv Patel

Today at 12:43 PM
Parthiv Patel has predicted that Virat Kohli might open with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup. Parthiv further added that the tournament will be crucial from India’s perspective as they might get the right team combination for the T20 World Cup to be played later this year in Australia.
After the ongoing series against West Indies, the Indian team will gear up for the Asia Cup 2022 which will be a big event for preparation for the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli has been going through a poor run of form and the team will aim to give him a chance to redeem himself. As Kohli will play a crucial part for the Men in Blue in the showpiece event they will hope for his return to form.
Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel has predicted the possibility that he might open the innings along with Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup.
"There is no doubt about Virat Kohli's abilities. It is just about the form and about which position you want him to play. That is why Asia Cup becomes very crucial, not only for him but for India's point of view also, whether they get the right combination or not. I will keep saying about the combination because that would be the key," said Parthiv on Cricbuzz.
"You might even see Virat Kohli opening in the Asia Cup as KL Rahul is not fit. They said he will be available from Asia Cup and India have tried so many other openers. Virat Kohli has been comfortable opening with RCB. He has got all those big seasons, where he came as an opener.”
Asia Cup was supposed to be hosted by Sri Lanka earlier but now it has been shifted to UAE due to the ongoing economic crisis.
