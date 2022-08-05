Asia Cup 2022 | India still trying to recover from loss against Pakistan, believes Rashid Latif

The way the tournament's format is set up, the two sides are bound to meet again if they proceed to the Super 4 stage. Given the only other team in their initial pool would be a qualifier, the probability of that occurring is pretty high. If they then perform well in the second round-robin stage, a grand meeting in the final could await them. In less than two months' time, the teams are scheduled to play each other again in their opening encounter of the World T20 2022 in Australia on October 23 in a Super 12 fixture. India and Pakistan are ranked first and third respectively by ICC and will go into the tournaments as favourites.