WI vs IND 2022 | Virat Kohli should have played in every international match possible, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Given the inexperienced and objectively inferior bowling lineup of the West Indies and Zimbabwe, it could have bode well for Kohli to feed his confidence by getting some runs. The top-order batter had an uncharacteristically bad Indian Premier League campaign this year and followed it up with a terrible return of just 76 runs in six innings against England across formats. Nevertheless, selector Saba Karim had revealed the cricketer had been given the freedom to choose whether he would play against Zimbabwe, while Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid had been asked to chart a plan for Kohli's future in the team.