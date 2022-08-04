WI vs IND 2022 | By Rohit Sharma's reaction, I knew he was in lot of pain, proclaims Danish Kaneria

Today at 12:08 PM
Danish Kaneria has revealed the pain was evident in the way Rohit Sharma reacted after suffering a back spasm in the third T20I against West Indies. The former spinner advised him to sit out the remaining games, given the upcoming T20I events and the need for Sharma to be in optimum condition.
Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt while batting in the third T20I against West Indies at Warner Park on Tuesday. The skipper looked in fine fettle after his match-winning half-century in the first match, having smashed a four and six in his five-ball cameo. However, following the fourth ball of the second over, the opener went down mincing in pain holding his back. Sharma had to be guided back to the pavilion and looked in utter pain with what was later confirmed to be a back spasm.
Since the incident, the 35-year-old has revealed he has been feeling fit and is ready to play in the remaining two T20Is. Even so, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes it is not worth it for him to risk playing given India has two important events coming up in the form of the Asia Cup and ICC World T20. Rohit has not been included in the squad for ODIs against Zimbabwe and will thus have over three weeks of rest before his next assignment should he elect to sit out the T20Is in Florida.
In his absence, Shreyas Iyer may be expected to lead the side or even Rishabh Pant can be handed the captaincy given the wicket-keeper has already played the role against South Africa earlier this season.
"When Rohit Sharma pulled the delivery for a boundary and the way he reacted, as a player, I knew he was in a lot of pain. He should prioritize his fitness and even if it means he needs to rest for the next two games, then it doesn't matter. India need Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. So even if he rests, there are ample match-winners and captaincy options like Shreyas, Sanju Samson or even Rishabh Pant," said Kaneria on his YouTube channel as reported by Hindustan Times.
The fourth T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place in Lauderhill on Saturday after the teams finally managed to get VISAs for the United States of America, with the final match of the series set to occur the very next day at the same venue.
