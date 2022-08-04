WI vs IND 2022 | Arshdeep Singh will be the future world no. 1 in T20Is, claims Kris Srikkanth

Today at 12:01 PM
Kris Srikkanth has pinned his hopes on emerging pacer Arsheep Singh when it comes to India's future in T20Is, stating the youngster will one day be the world's number one ranked bowler. He further urged Indian selector Chetan Sharma to pick Singh for the upcoming World T20 in Australia.
Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation for India over the past couple of months, quietly putting in one brilliant performance after another. The pacer has pretty much established himself as a first-team pick for T20Is for the time being, but it remains to be seen whether he is able to hold down that place when the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami return to the squad.
The 23-year-old first came into the national limelight in last year's Indian Premier League, where he picked up 18 wickets in just 12 matches at an impressive average of 19. Even though he could only scalp 10 wickets in IPL 2022, the economy rate went down markedly from over eight to 7.70, earning him his Men in Blue debut on the tour of England. There, he returned excellent figures of 3.3-1-18-2, hence being picked up for the Caribbean tour as well. In three matches against the West Indies, he has picked up four wickets and been potent in the death overs where India has often been found lacking.
The part that has jumped out about Singh's short career on the international stage is his economy rate of 6.51. Despite facing two of the most explosive batting sides in the world, the left-arm medium-fast has managed to rein in the power hitters with excellent efficiency while still managing to take the occasional wicket. Such performances have earned him great plaudits from cricket experts, including Indian great Krishnamachari Srikkanth who urged national chief selector and former teammate Chetan Sharma to include the young bowler in India's World T20 squad.
“He will be the future world no.1 in T20Is. He is simply outstanding. Arshdeep Singh! Make a note of it. He will be in the T20 World Cup team. Come on Chetu, please take his name also,” said a bold Srikkant on Fan Code.
India's next T20I assignment following the remaining two T20Is against West Indies in Florida would be the Asia Cup beginning later this month and would be the team's last away outing ahead of the World Cup in October. Singh will need to consistently put in good performances over the next month to secure his place in the squad and stave off competition from the likes of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel.
