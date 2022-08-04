WI vs IND 2022 | Arshdeep Singh will be the future world no. 1 in T20Is, claims Kris Srikkanth

The 23-year-old first came into the national limelight in last year's Indian Premier League, where he picked up 18 wickets in just 12 matches at an impressive average of 19. Even though he could only scalp 10 wickets in IPL 2022, the economy rate went down markedly from over eight to 7.70, earning him his Men in Blue debut on the tour of England. There, he returned excellent figures of 3.3-1-18-2, hence being picked up for the Caribbean tour as well. In three matches against the West Indies, he has picked up four wickets and been potent in the death overs where India has often been found lacking.