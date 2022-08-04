Who will be India’s openers at the 2022 T20 World Cup is now a million-dollar question, remarks Aakash Chopra

Plenty of chopping and changing to open the innings for Team India ahead of the next T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia later this year, has raised many ardent cricket fans' eyebrows. With KL Rahul unavailable due to fitness concerns, the Men in Blue have started promoting Suryakumar Yadav at the top to open alongside Rohit Sharma since the start of the ongoing five-match T20I series against Suryakumar Yadav. With Ishan Kishan still warming the bench and Rishabh Pant's little opportunity to impress as an opener in England, the new move has triggered a lot of debate. Not to forget, Virat Kohli will return to the T20 set-up soon as well.