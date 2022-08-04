Who will be India’s openers at the 2022 T20 World Cup is now a million-dollar question, remarks Aakash Chopra

Today at 12:48 PM
Similar to many cricket fans who cheer for India, Aakash Chopra has remarked that the Men in Blue’s preferred openers for the upcoming T20 World Cup is the most sought-after question at present. The Indian team management has been making too many changes at the top to get the right combination.
Plenty of chopping and changing to open the innings for Team India ahead of the next T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia later this year, has raised many ardent cricket fans' eyebrows. With KL Rahul unavailable due to fitness concerns, the Men in Blue have started promoting Suryakumar Yadav at the top to open alongside Rohit Sharma since the start of the ongoing five-match T20I series against Suryakumar Yadav. With Ishan Kishan still warming the bench and Rishabh Pant's little opportunity to impress as an opener in England, the new move has triggered a lot of debate. Not to forget, Virat Kohli will return to the T20 set-up soon as well.
Speaking on his Youtube Channel, Aakash Chopra too talked about the all-important question around Indian cricket ahead of the big ICC event. However, the former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator did not share his preference publicly, rather he opined everyone will probably get to know the answer to that question only at the 2022 T20 World Cup.
“Who will be the openers, that's the million-dollar question. KL Rahul will of course become available now. So is KL Rahul going to open or will Suryakumar open or will Ishan Kishan get a chance? Can Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also open?" Chopra said in a video on his YouTube Channel.
"You will get the answer to the biggest question in this tournament because all of us believe that the team that will play now will be the one that will be almost ready for the World Cup, subject to fitness. If there is any injury, there could be change, else the 15 who will be selected here are also going to Australia for the World Cup."
India are expected to continue with Suryakumar, the opener, in the remaining two T20Is against West Indies as well. The next two fixtures will be played in Florida, on August 6 and 7 respectively.
