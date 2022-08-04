WATCH | India’s Renuka Singh Thakur blazes away Barbados in CWG 2022 with a dream four-over spell

Today at 8:23 PM
Renuka Singh Thakur continued to shine for India women in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games as she was too hot to handle for Barbados women on Wednesday. Thakur returned excellent figures of 4-0-10-4 after which Barbados were restricted to 62/8 in pursuit of 163 in an all-important contest.
India were in a do-or-die situation on Wednesday for their top-four qualification in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games. They had to beat Barbados to join Australia, England, and New Zealand.
Coming to defend 163 against a potent Barbados batting unit, Renuka Singh Thakur got them off to a perfect start they would have liked. Thakur, who has been in impressive form in the competition, dismissed their top three – Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, and Kycia Knight – in her opening three overs to reduce Barbados to 19/3.
Then she continued to sparkle in the four-over spell, outfoxing Aaliyah Alleyne with another peach to send their oppponents on the back foot from which they never recovered. As a result, Barbados finished on 62/8, and Thakur's fantastic figures of 4-0-10-4, helped India win by 100 runs to advance to the next round.
Here are Thakur's all four wickets, shared by Sony Sports Network:
The Swing Queen 👑— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 3, 2022
Watch the highlights as Renuka Thakur produces a fiery spell against Barbados in a crucial match in #CWG2022 🔥#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#B2022 #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/YXiWymR1y9
