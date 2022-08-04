Reports | International Olympic Committee to consider cricket’s inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games

Today at 2:36 PM
According to ESPNCricinfo, cricket, along with eight other sports, was shortlisted for review by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for addition to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket is currently being featured at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in the form of Women T20 Internationals.
As per the latest report by ESPNCricinfo, the much-anticipated inclusion of cricket in the Olympics received a shot in the arm as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) shortlisted it for a review for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, along with eight other sporting disciplines. The report suggested that the latest development came a day after the Local Organising Committee of the 2028 Games asked the apex cricket body ( ICC) to submit a presentation to make their case for the sports' inclusion.
However, a date for the presentation is yet to be fixed but is likely to be in the second quarter of next year when IOC is scheduled to meet in Mumbai, according to the report. Not to forget, cricket has only featured once at the 1900 Paris Olympic Games, with Great Britain and hosts France as the only two participants.
Along with cricket, the other seven sports which have been shortlisted are baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsport.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
"We've seen from the Commonwealth Games how much the world's best players have enjoyed playing in front of big crowds and what I'm sure will be large TV audiences," ICC CEO Geoff Allardice told ESPNCricinfo.
Cricket is currently being played in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 with eight women's sides competing in the T20 format. India, England, Australia and New Zealand have qualified for the final four.
It was previously played at the CWG in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur as well where the sport featured the men's ODI format. But at the Olympics, any sports discipline must bring in both male and female athletes.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.