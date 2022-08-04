Opening with Rohit Sharma at the 2013 Champions Trophy was a brilliant move by MS Dhoni, recalls R Sridhar

Despite getting off to a sloppy start in his earlier days, Rohit Sharma has become one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket by improving more and more with time. Riding on his impressive show across formats, the 35-year-old became India's full-time T20I captain last year in November and later on took charge in the other two formats as well. His next big stern test will be in Australia later this year when India will be competing with the best at the T20 World Cup.