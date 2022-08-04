India to play T20Is against Australia and South Africa ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

A comprehensive white-ball encounter with South Africa will soon ensue, involving three T20Is and as many ODIs. The shorter format games will be played first, with the series starting on 28th September and ending on the 4th of October. Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore will play hosts to these battles and the match in Assam will be played on Gandhi Jayanti, the 2nd of October. The ODIs have been awarded to Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi. The Proteas tour will end on the 11th of October, less than two weeks before ICC's marquee event Down Under.