India to play T20Is against Australia and South Africa ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Today at 12:10 PM
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that the men's team will play three T20Is each against Australia and South Africa at home in order to prepare for the ICC World T20. They will also play three ODIs against the Proteas which will be their final outing before the World Cup.
India's cricketing schedule for the next two months has been released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, keeping in mind the all-important ICC T20 Word Cup 2022 to be held in Australia in October. In the previous edition, the Men in Blue were humiliated in the group stages and bowed out in the Super 12 stage but will be eager to do better given the challenging encounters they are bound to have in the run-up to the tournament.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia on September 20 and will be followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa,” the BCCI tweeted.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Recently, India toured England in an all-format visit including three T20Is and are presently in the West Indies laying out a five-match T20I series. Their next T20 assignment will be the Asia Cup starting later this month, following which the Australian team will tour the subcontinent for three T20Is. The first match against the reigning T20 world champions is scheduled to take place in Mohali on the 20th of September, followed by fixtures in Nagpur and Hyderabad on the 23rd and 25th of September respectively.
A comprehensive white-ball encounter with South Africa will soon ensue, involving three T20Is and as many ODIs. The shorter format games will be played first, with the series starting on 28th September and ending on the 4th of October. Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore will play hosts to these battles and the match in Assam will be played on Gandhi Jayanti, the 2nd of October. The ODIs have been awarded to Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi. The Proteas tour will end on the 11th of October, less than two weeks before ICC's marquee event Down Under.
🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces schedule for @Paytm home series against Australia and South Africa. #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | #INDvSA— BCCI (@BCCI) August 3, 2022
More Details 🔽https://t.co/YiLU5gewRf
- India Vs Australia
- India Vs South Africa
- Indian Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.