WI vs IND 2022 | Rohit Sharma pips Virat Kohli to smash more sixes as India's T20I captain

Rohit Sharma might not have had a memorable outing on Tuesday against West Indies, yet he achieved an elusive feat as India's T20I captain. The 35-year-old, before being retired hurt due to back concerns, hit a six inside his short five-ball stay in the third T20I of the five-match series and in the process, he smashed the most number of sixes in the format as the skipper. He surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 59 sixes in his 34th innings as India captain. MS Dhoni sits at third place in this chart, with 34 sixes.