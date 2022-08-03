WI vs IND 2022 | Rohit Sharma pips Virat Kohli to smash more sixes as India's T20I captain

Today at 12:04 PM
Rohit Sharma has pipped Virat Kohli as the Indian captain with the most number of sixes in the T20Is. Although Rohit could only last five balls in the third T20I against West Indies before being retired hurt, he achieved the feat when he smashed his 60th six in the format during his short stay.
Rohit Sharma might not have had a memorable outing on Tuesday against West Indies, yet he achieved an elusive feat as India's T20I captain. The 35-year-old, before being retired hurt due to back concerns, hit a six inside his short five-ball stay in the third T20I of the five-match series and in the process, he smashed the most number of sixes in the format as the skipper. He surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 59 sixes in his 34th innings as India captain. MS Dhoni sits at third place in this chart, with 34 sixes.
Meanwhile, India rode on Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 76 and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 26-ball 33 to chase 165 in the third T20I at Warner Park with an over and seven wickets to spare. Following the triumph, India took a 2-1 lead and will be keen to secure the series win when they take on the Nicholas Pooran-led side again on August 6 in Florida.
When asked about the update, Rohit assured his fans by saying that his back spasm is nothing serious to be worried about and he is expected to play in the next encounter.
"It's okay at the moment. We've got a few days till the next game, hopefully it should be okay (his injury)," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
