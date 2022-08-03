WI vs IND 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin’s selection is confusing, opines Kris Srikkanth

Today at 9:20 PM
Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth has stated that Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion against West Indies is confusing as he has been in and out of team consistently. Srikkanth further added that it is weird to see Ashwin being excluded from England series and then to be played against West Indies.
India are up against West Indies in a five-match T20I series currently and won the third game on Tuesday. It was a dominating win for India with their batting performance. They are preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup, so the team combination becomes important. With too many options in the spin department, there has been doubt over who will India opt for the showpiece event.
One of the players who has been regularly in and out of the team is Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin was retained for the New Zealand home series next but was dropped after that. After a huge gap of eight months, he was included for the West Indies series.
Former Indian cricketer Srikkanth explained that he was completely confused regarding Ashwin's inclusion in the ongoing West Indies series.
“It is a big question. Regarding Ashwin, I am totally confused. Why was he not dropped, then why was he not there, then why was he not play the T20 in England and then suddenly why is he in the T20s for the West Indies? It is confusing for all of us. Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Out of these four only two will go. Ideally...don't know Ashwin...may be because of his all-rounder capabilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he is the wrist spinner,” Srikkanth explained to Fan Code.
Ashwin has picked three wickets in the ongoing series against West Indies.
