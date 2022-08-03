WI vs IND 2022 | My bowling provides a lot of balance to the side, proclaims Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has stated that his bowling gives a lot of balance to the side after a victory against West Indies in third T20I. Pandya further assured that he can now bowl four overs as a third or fourth seamer and can contribute as a solid middle-order batter for national team.

India secured a victory over West Indies in the third game of the five-match T20I series against West Indies on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya has played a crucial role for the team with his all-round skills so far. Hardik has often been bowling four overs and also batting in the middle order. He has bowled 26 overs in ten T20I innings since his comeback to the national side from injury.

Reflecting on India’s recent win, Pandya stated that his bowling provides a balance to the side very well.

“I have always enjoyed bowling whenever I was bowling. That was the reason I had felt I should take some time off so that my bowling comes in. I have realised that when I bowl it gives a lot of balance to the side, it gives a lot of confidence to the captain,” Hardik Pandya said after India’s seven-wicket win at Warner Park in Basseterre.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

“I used to bowl as a filler before in between if someone was not bowling, now I can probably say that I can bowl four overs as a third or fourth seamer where I can contribute equally as I do with my bat.”

Hardik has managed this turnaround since the start of IPL 2022. He bowled as a regular seamer for Gujrat Titans in the tournament with an economy of 7.27 in 30.3 overs. He has been also scalping wickets regularly for the national team with the addition of new variations to his bowling. Hardik shared that he understood his strengths and weaknesses after getting hit in the T20s.

“In bowling, It took me some time to understand my strengths and weaknesses. In T20 I got whacked a couple of times. But this sport is about that. If someone hits you and you are strong enough, chances are you are going to learn something. For me, it was about how I could stop the batter from hitting me, and I was able to add more variations to my bowling and now I think it is coming pretty alright.”