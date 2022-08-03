WI vs IND 2022 | Just backed myself to enjoy the opener's role, reveals Suryakumar Yadav

Many had criticized Indian team management for doing too many experiments in the white-ball set-up less than three months ahead of the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia. One of the strange decisions was promoting Suryakumar Yadav at the top from the first T20I against West Indies. Despite having many quality batters around, Suryakumar is considered to be India's No. 1 preference among the middle order batters. And then, after Suryakumar failed to impress in his first two attempts, the debate sparkled even more.