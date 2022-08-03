WI vs IND 2022 | Just backed myself to enjoy the opener's role, reveals Suryakumar Yadav

Today at 9:56 AM
Suryakumar Yadav has said that he kept believing in himself as an opener for India en route to scoring a brilliant 44-ball 76 on Tuesday against West Indies at Warner Park. It was Suryakumar's third attempt at the top and the stylish batter shone with the bat to help his side take a 2-1 lead.
Many had criticized Indian team management for doing too many experiments in the white-ball set-up less than three months ahead of the next T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia. One of the strange decisions was promoting Suryakumar Yadav at the top from the first T20I against West Indies. Despite having many quality batters around, Suryakumar is considered to be India's No. 1 preference among the middle order batters. And then, after Suryakumar failed to impress in his first two attempts, the debate sparkled even more.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
But on Tuesday, Suryakumar silenced his critics by smashing a magnificent 44-ball 76 to help India chase 165 against West Indies in the third T20I at Warner Park. He was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match for his brisk stay, and after winning the trophy, he talked about how he looks at his new role for his country. Notably, Suryakumar took only 26 balls to get to his fifty, his quickest to reach the landmark in this format.
"Really happy. When Rohit went inside, it was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs. Was me and expressed myself. (Was the pitch slower) Little bit. It was important that's why for someone to bat deep. (Opener role) Really loved it because I have done it in the IPL as well. Just backed me and enjoyed it," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation after winning the trophy.
Not to forget, Rohit had to retire hurt in the second over of the innings due to back concerns. He will be keen to return when India will play against West Indies on August 6 in the fourth T20I.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.