WI vs IND 2022 | In-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a certainty to make T20 World Cup squad, opines Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar saying he has scripted a brilliant comeback in the national team and will certainly make it to T20 World Cup. Manjrekar further added that Bhuvneshwar is at his peak after being out of form with his bowling 18 months ago.

India took the lead of 2-1 in the five-match T20I series with the recent win in the third game. India’s bowling unit has been doing a good job in white-ball cricket recently and senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has regained his rhythm. A few months back he was struggling to take wickets and being economical. However, in the recent England series, he displayed a fine spell of swing bowling.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrkar has also backed the bowler saying he has bounced back and will play a crucial role in the T20 World Cup 2022.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently gave an interview, and he is at his peak at the moment. Eighteen months back, we thought he may not have an international career. But he has bounced back superbly and is a certainty to make the T20 world cup squad," he told Sports18's daily sports news show 'Sports Over The Top'

Bhuvneshwar has picked 20 wickets for India post T20 World Cup last year. Also, he has been out of action on very few occasions and has been playing continuously. Manjrekar believes that playing without consistent breaks helped Bhuvneshwar regain rhythm.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar clearly has said like it is with a lot of players when you're going through a rut, the best way to come out of the rut is by playing. So hopefully that will happen soon," he explained.