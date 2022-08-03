WI vs IND 2022 | Hardik Pandya becomes ninth man to complete the double of 500 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is

Today at 12:19 PM
On Tuesday, Hardik Pandya became the ninth player in men's T20Is to complete the double of 500 runs and 50 wickets. Hardik achieved the astonishing feat during the eighth over of the West Indies innings when he cleaned up Brandon King with a slower ball that was pitched at good length.
Before Hardik, eight more cricketers – Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, George Dockrell, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien and Thisara Perera – completed the same double in T20Is. The Indian stalwart has currently aggregated 806 runs from 47 innings in T20Is, striking at 143.16 and his latest scalp of King's was his 50th wicket in the format. Only Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja had more T20I wickets than Hardik.
Regarding the contest on Tuesday, India chased down a challenging target of 165 with seven wickets and six balls to spare, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic 44-ball 76. The Men in Blue will be looking to seal the series by winning when they lock horns with West Indies again on August 6 in Florida.
