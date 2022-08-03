WI vs IND 2022 | Hardik Pandya becomes ninth man to complete the double of 500 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is

Hardik Pandya's dream run has been continuing since IPL 2022 as he achieved yet another unique feat on Tuesday at Warner Park during India's third T20I against West Indies. The star all-rounder starred with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4-0-19-1 to help his side take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. With the solitary wicket, which was of Brandon King's in the eighth over of the innings, Hardik became the ninth man to complete 500 runs and 50 wickets' double in T20 internationals.