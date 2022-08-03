WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | The way we chased was very clinical, remarks Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was delighted to see the way India chased down a 165-run target on Tuesday against West Indies in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Rohit also particularly lauded Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer who forged an 86-run second-wicket stand to make that happen.

On Tuesday at Warner Park, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against West Indies by seeing off the target of 165 with seven wickets an over to spare. Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat, scoring 76 off 44 balls with eight fours and four sixes to get the job done. He got some support from Shreyas Iyer, who hit 24 off 27 balls in their 86-run partnership for the second wicket after Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt due to back concerns. Coming at No. 4, Rishabh Pant (33* off 26 balls) did the rest to take his side past the finishing line with ease.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit seemed to be pleased with the successful run chase, especially with Suryakumar's knock on a tough track for batting. He also mentioned Iyer's handy support, which perhaps could have been better.

We used the condition and our variations really well. And then how we chased. It was quite clinical. When you watch it from the outside you felt there wasn't much risk taken. (Suryakumar's innings) It is very important that if you get a start in this format, you should convert it. It does well for the team. The 30s and 40s look good, but when you get past 70-80 and get a hundred as well then you're scoring those runs for the team," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Good partnership with Iyer. When you are chasing a target like that anything can happen. It was not an easy target and the pitch had something for the bowlers. It was important for us to pick the right shots off the right balls."

Further, Rohit also talked about his recent injury, saying it should be alright soon.

"My body is OK, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be OK," he added.

India will next play West Indies on August 6 for the fourth T20I in Florida.