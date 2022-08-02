WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav brings out AB de Villers-esque upper cut

Today at 12:36 AM
Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters currently in world cricket and he leaves no opportunity to prove that. Suryakumar played a brilliant knock against West Indies in third match as he hit a innovative stroke against a sharp bouncer reminding of AB de Villiers with his innovative shot.
With the series level at 1-1, India and West Indies both are giving their best to take lead in the T20I series. India chose to bowl first after winning the toss and West Indies posted a decent total of 164/5. Coming out to bat in response, India started well with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav looking in solid touch. Rohit was retired hurt due to a muscle pull but Suryakumar played a magnificent knock. One of his shots against Alzarri Joseph was remarkable.
Alzarri bowled the 10th over of the innings and he threw a bouncer to Suryakumar on the last ball. The batter arched back and stuck the bat to ramp it straight over the keeper’s head reminding everyone of AB de Villiers with the shot. The batter was praised on social media for converting a tough bouncer into four runs.
WOW!
August 2, 2022
TOP LEVEL
Suryakumar Yadav is in a complete different level in T20. #SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/UtHdk3Kh1y— المؤيد ÃDÑÅN KHÄN (@AdnanDnkhn16) August 2, 2022
How can he do that
SuryaKumar Yadav 🤩#SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/58hYIM3Ek7— Oh My Cricket (@OhMyCric) August 2, 2022
Superstar
A superstar in making.#SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/4RKomKGCmm— दाढ़ी_waala_ऐडा (@DryNeer_) August 2, 2022
360
That's why they call him Mr. 360 degrees...— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) August 2, 2022
Shot of the Day...#INDvWI #WIvIND #RohitSharma #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/1O4lqZpk49
Beauty
This is beauty🤩💙 warra shot man👏👏 Our 360° player #SuryakumarYadav #IndvsWI #CricketTwitter #Cricket pic.twitter.com/3ICw96D6OW— Sharma Ji (@SharmaJiiKaFan) August 2, 2022
The sky ramp
Name this shot by SKY?#WivsInd #WIvIND #SuryakumarYadav #Rishabhpant #CricketTwitter #RohitSharma𓃵 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/2aVZ0CfoMw— CricketCult (@CultCricket) August 2, 2022
Bhai rocked
Surya Bhaiii 🙇🙇💥💙💙#SuryakumarYadav 💥 pic.twitter.com/HlBBOtUBYi— Meme Raja (@Meme_Raaja) August 2, 2022
Surya stuff
Only Suryakumar Yadav can play this shot. #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsWI— CRICKET VIDEOS🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) August 2, 2022
pic.twitter.com/glsMxGC7Ih
The Indian 360
#SuryakumarYadav— I love my India🇮🇳Jai Hind 🇮🇳🕉️हर हर महादेव 🕉 (@JaiHindNamo) August 2, 2022
Mr.360° of India.#INDvWI #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/Q1w3MMcaZR#SuryakumarYadav
