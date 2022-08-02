sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav brings out AB de Villers-esque upper cut

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Suryakumar Yadav scored a half-century in the third ODI

    BCCI

    WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav brings out AB de Villers-esque upper cut

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:36 AM

    Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters currently in world cricket and he leaves no opportunity to prove that. Suryakumar played a brilliant knock against West Indies in third match as he hit a innovative stroke against a sharp bouncer reminding of AB de Villiers with his innovative shot.

    With the series level at 1-1, India and West Indies both are giving their best to take lead in the T20I series. India chose to bowl first after winning the toss and West Indies posted a decent total of 164/5. Coming out to bat in response, India started well with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav looking in solid touch. Rohit was retired hurt due to a muscle pull but Suryakumar played a magnificent knock. One of his shots against Alzarri Joseph was remarkable. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Alzarri bowled the 10th over of the innings and he threw a bouncer to Suryakumar on the last ball. The batter arched back and stuck the bat to ramp it straight over the keeper’s head reminding everyone of AB de Villiers with the shot. The batter was praised on social media for converting a tough bouncer into four runs. 

    WOW!

    TOP LEVEL

    How can he do that

    Superstar

    360

    Beauty

    The sky ramp

    Bhai rocked

    Surya stuff

    The Indian 360

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down