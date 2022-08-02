WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as Suryakumar Yadav brings out AB de Villers-esque upper cut

With the series level at 1-1, India and West Indies both are giving their best to take lead in the T20I series. India chose to bowl first after winning the toss and West Indies posted a decent total of 164/5. Coming out to bat in response, India started well with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav looking in solid touch. Rohit was retired hurt due to a muscle pull but Suryakumar played a magnificent knock. One of his shots against Alzarri Joseph was remarkable.