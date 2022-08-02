WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India thrash West Indies by 7 wickets, take 2-1 lead

India defeated West Indies comfortably by seven wickets on Tuesday at Warner Park to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series. They restricted West Indies to 164/5, which looked like a good total during the innings break until Suryakumar Yadav's breezy 44-ball 76 helped them get an easy win.

On Tuesday at Warner Park, India were too hot to handle for West Indies in the third T20I. The Rohit Sharma-led side, on a track which seemed not too friendly for batting, chased down a stiff target of 165 with seven wickets and an over to spare. Suryakumar Yadav was the architect of the victory, scoring 76 off just 44 balls. He was ably supported by Rishabh Pant (33* off 26 balls) to get the job done for an all-important 2-1 lead in the series.

Earlier in the contest, Kyle Mayers top-scored for West Indies with a superb 50-ball 73, laced with eight fours and four sixes to help his side reach a decent total of 164/5. On the other hand, none of Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, or Shimron Hetmyer managed to cross 25.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the most economical bowler (4-0-19-1) among the ones who bowled at least two or more overs. Deepak Hooda did well in the opening over, conceding just a single off his only over to start off the proceedings but did not come to bowl afterwards. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were among the wicket-takers as well while Avesh Khan was punished by the West Indies batters, conceding 47 runs off his three overs.

The two sides will next meet in Florida on August 6 for the fourth T20I of the five-match series.

