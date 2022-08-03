ICC T20I Rankings 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav jumps two places in latest rankings, Virat Kohli slips one place to No. 28

Today at 4:07 PM
In the latest rankings released by ICC, Suryakumar Yadav has made significant progress moving up to No. 2 in the latest ICC T20I rankings amongst batters and is closing in on Babar Azam. Azam remains to be at the top of the rankings currently with 818 rating points with his brilliant form.
Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a superb run of form lately. He has been a brilliant performer in the middle order for India and also scored a half-century in the latest game against West Indies. He scored 76 runs from 44 balls guiding India to victory. Suryakumar also played a scintillating knock against England last month when he scored a T20I century. Courtesy of his recent form Suryakumar has moved up two places in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. He is just two rating points short of Babar Azam’s tally of 818 points.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Mohammed Rizwan and Aiden Markram have slipped one place down to third and fourth position respectively. Virat Kohli has demoted one place courtesy of his poor form to No. 28 while Deepak Hooda went 10 places down at No. 88. The top-order batters Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are placed at No. 14, 16, and 20 respectively.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.