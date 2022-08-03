ICC T20I Rankings 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav jumps two places in latest rankings, Virat Kohli slips one place to No. 28

Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a superb run of form lately. He has been a brilliant performer in the middle order for India and also scored a half-century in the latest game against West Indies. He scored 76 runs from 44 balls guiding India to victory. Suryakumar also played a scintillating knock against England last month when he scored a T20I century. Courtesy of his recent form Suryakumar has moved up two places in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. He is just two rating points short of Babar Azam’s tally of 818 points.