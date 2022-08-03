Dinesh Karthik can not be defined as a finisher, proclaims Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Ever since making a significant impact in IPL 2022 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Dinesh Karthik has made his return to international cricket as a designated finisher in the T20Is. Karthik has been carrying the momentum, providing India with much-required breezy cameos at the final few overs more often than not. Yet, Krishnamachari Srikkanth believes that it should not be enough for someone to get the label of a 'finisher'.

Speaking on FanCode during the third T20I between India and West Indies, Srikkanth remarked Karthik has been only pulling off lusty blows in the death overs and just because of that he can not be called as a finisher. The former Indian player further gave an example of Suryakumar Yadav's exceptional knock in England and opined one must steady the ship from the middle of an innings like Suryakumar to get the finisher tag.

"Yes, Dinesh has been doing very well. He has been brilliant in the IPL and a few matches here. But that is not a finisher! A guy who can take the match from the 8th or 9th over and finish it can be called a finisher. What Dinesh is doing can be called final touches. Take Suryakumar Yadav. We saw that he almost single-handedly won the match in England. That's the finishing role. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant are finishers... and our captain (Rohit) can open and play till the 17th over in 12th gear is also a finisher," Srikkanth said on FanCode ahead of the contest.