Asia Cup 2022 | Babar Azam to lead Pakistan, Hasan Ali axed from national team

In the latest development, Pakistan have announced their squad for the series against the Netherlands from August 16-21 and the Asia Cup which will be played in UAE from August 27 to September 11. Hasan Ali has been dropped from both the squad courtesy of his poor form recently and will be replaced by uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah. Hasan played three ODIs in the last 12 months averaging 76.50 with the ball and has picked only two wickets overall.