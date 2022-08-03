Asia Cup 2022 | Babar Azam to lead Pakistan, Hasan Ali axed from national team

Today at 6:06 PM
Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) announced a 16-player squad for the Netherlands tour as well as Asia Cup and Hasan Ali has been dropped from the team. Uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah will replace him while Babar Azam will continue to lead the side in series and the important tournament after that.
In the latest development, Pakistan have announced their squad for the series against the Netherlands from August 16-21 and the Asia Cup which will be played in UAE from August 27 to September 11. Hasan Ali has been dropped from both the squad courtesy of his poor form recently and will be replaced by uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah. Hasan played three ODIs in the last 12 months averaging 76.50 with the ball and has picked only two wickets overall.
Naseem has played 13 Test matches so far and will be looking to make a mark in both tournaments. Salman Ali Agha has also been recalled for the Netherlands series. Chief selector Muhammad Wasim stated that the team made necessary changes and Hasan Ali has been given a break from international cricket.
"We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach,” Wasim stated in an official release.
"Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shahnawaz Dahani. Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.”
The training camp for players will be held in Lahore from August 6 to August 11 during which they will play two ODIs.
Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.
Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup - Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.
