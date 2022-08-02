ZIM vs BAN 2022, 3rd T20I | Ryal Burl scripts history in Zimbabwe's first ever series-clinching win against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl was on a roll on Tuesday, smashing five sixes and a four in a 34-run over in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Harare. In the 15th over of Zimbabwe's innings, bowled by Nasum Ahmed, Burl hit four successive sixes followed by a four and a six to aggregate 34 runs in the over, the joint-second most runs scored in an over in men's T20I cricket.