ZIM vs BAN 2022, 3rd T20I | Ryal Burl scripts history in Zimbabwe's first ever series-clinching win against Bangladesh

Ryal Burl plundered 34 runs in a single Nasum Ahmed over in the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in Harare to help his side win by 10 runs. The emphatic 34-run over was the joint-second most runs scored in an over in men's T20I cricket that Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor achieved earlier.
Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl was on a roll on Tuesday, smashing five sixes and a four in a 34-run over in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Harare. In the 15th over of Zimbabwe's innings, bowled by Nasum Ahmed, Burl hit four successive sixes followed by a four and a six to aggregate 34 runs in the over, the joint-second most runs scored in an over in men's T20I cricket.
Notably, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard hold the record for the most runs in an over (36) in men's T20Is after smashing six sixes against Stuart Broad and Akila Dananjaya respectively. Tim Seifert and Ross Taylor together scored 34 runs in an over off Shivam Dube in 2020, and now, Burl has entered into the elite list.
Moreover, Burl also broke his own record for most runs in an over by a Zimbabwean. He had earlier smoked Shakib Al Hasan for 30 runs in an over in a T20I match in Mirpur, back in 2019. There, Burl hit three sixes and three fours off Shakib in the 16th over of that innings.
Riding on Burl's heroics, who finished on 54 off 28 balls, Zimbabwe posted 156/8 on Tuesday batting first. In reply, Bangladesh were restricted to 146/8, enduring a 10-run defeat. With the result, Zimbabwe won their first-ever series over Bangladesh across any format.
