WI vs IND 2022 | Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, support players for at least 5-6 games, pleads K Srikkanth

Suryakumar Yadav first came to the limelight as a lower middle-order batsman for the Kolkata Knight Riders and has since operated in the top or middle-order for both Mumbai Indians and the national team. However, as the Men in Blue have grown packed with options there, the 31-year-old has been elevated to kick off the innings and so far produced scores of 24 and 11. Nevertheless, Srikkanth believes the right-hand batsman should continue to play in his usual role of number four while Shreyas Iyer should make way for Ishan Kishan should the team need an opener. Previously, Srikkanth had called for the inclusion of Deepak Hooda in the team at the cost of Iyer after impressive performances on the tour of England.