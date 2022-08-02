WI vs IND 2022 | Harshal Patel ruled out of third T20I due to rib injury

In the present summer, Patel started off well on home soil and had a solid series against the Proteas, registering a career-best four-wicket haul in the penultimate game. However, he has since struggled abroad, being hammered for 54 runs by Ireland in a T20I before returning relatively expensive figures in the three matches against England. Nevertheless, the Gujarat-seamer will be eager to prove his worth on the international stage and earn himself a place in the Asia Cup squad at the very least while targeting the World T20 later this year.