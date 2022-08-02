WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as ‘injured’ Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back concerns

Chasing a challenging 165 against West Indies in the third T20I at Warner Park, India got off to a steady start with the aim to take a 2-1 in the five-match series. However, things went wrong for them in quick time when Rohit Sharma, batting on 11 off five balls, had to leave the field in the second over of the chase. India were 19/0 in 1.4 overs before Rohit pulled a muscle of his back. The Indian physio came out quickly to check him and after a long discussion with him, the Indian skipper decided not to continue to be on the field any further.