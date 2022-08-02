sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as ‘injured’ Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back concerns

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:53 PM

    Cricket fans often seem to be in disbelief whenever their adorable superstars leave the field due to injury issues. Some of them faced the same pain on Tuesday when India's present all-format skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt while holding his back in the third T20I against West Indies.

    Chasing a challenging 165 against West Indies in the third T20I at Warner Park, India got off to a steady start with the aim to take a 2-1 in the five-match series. However, things went wrong for them in quick time when Rohit Sharma, batting on 11 off five balls, had to leave the field in the second over of the chase. India were 19/0 in 1.4 overs before Rohit pulled a muscle of his back. The Indian physio came out quickly to check him and after a long discussion with him, the Indian skipper decided not to continue to be on the field any further.

    Later, as per multiple reports, Rohit went for scans to see how big the injury was. As many had suspected, the injury took place when Rohit went for a leg swipe two balls earlier before walking off the field. Given the fact the upcoming T20 World Cup is not too far away, it could be a hefty blow for the Men in Blue.

    Meanwhile, India reached 50/0 in 5.2 overs, requiring 115 more runs from 88 balls by the time of writing.

    Here's how the internet reacted after Rohit's injury:

    Not a great sight.

    Ro goes back.

    It's not heatstroke.

    Injury seems big.

    He is not on good terms with his fitness.

    Sad

    Misery

    I guess so

    Hope and pray

    Maybe

    KKKKK

