WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as ‘injured’ Rohit Sharma retires hurt due to back concerns

Yesterday at 11:53 PM
Cricket fans often seem to be in disbelief whenever their adorable superstars leave the field due to injury issues. Some of them faced the same pain on Tuesday when India's present all-format skipper Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt while holding his back in the third T20I against West Indies.
Chasing a challenging 165 against West Indies in the third T20I at Warner Park, India got off to a steady start with the aim to take a 2-1 in the five-match series. However, things went wrong for them in quick time when Rohit Sharma, batting on 11 off five balls, had to leave the field in the second over of the chase. India were 19/0 in 1.4 overs before Rohit pulled a muscle of his back. The Indian physio came out quickly to check him and after a long discussion with him, the Indian skipper decided not to continue to be on the field any further.
Later, as per multiple reports, Rohit went for scans to see how big the injury was. As many had suspected, the injury took place when Rohit went for a leg swipe two balls earlier before walking off the field. Given the fact the upcoming T20 World Cup is not too far away, it could be a hefty blow for the Men in Blue.
Meanwhile, India reached 50/0 in 5.2 overs, requiring 115 more runs from 88 balls by the time of writing.
Here's how the internet reacted after Rohit's injury:
Not a great sight.
August 2, 2022
Ro goes back.
Rohit Sharma leaving the field, Iyer comes to bat.— MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) August 2, 2022
What Happened With @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/AiLo9wcuGn
It's not heatstroke.
Rohit Sharma got off the field due to heatstroke, so don't need to worry so much. pic.twitter.com/ZLbMc3W3zM— Rohit Sharma Fanclub India (@Imro_fanclub) August 2, 2022
Injury seems big.
Rohit sharma has gone for scans , he will not be batting in remainder of the inning.— muffadal vohra (@moofadall) August 2, 2022
He is not on good terms with his fitness.
Rohit Sharma and his fitness 🤦♂️🤦♂️— Bunny (@ursbunnyv) August 2, 2022
Sad
Waited all this time, stopped studying jst to watch him walk back 😭😭#RohitSharma— RO45☀️ (@Pikachu__264) August 2, 2022
Misery
Let's laugh at most finished player of all time Rohit Sharma 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— A l V Y (@WoniWroos) August 2, 2022
I guess so
Rohit Sharma retiring hurt on 11… he must be the most frustrating top batsman bet I’ve ever done, always seems to get out early when I back him 😂😂 now he’s retired hurt!! #WIvIND #wivsind #westindies #windies #india #indiacricket #rohit #rohitsharma #india #bet #betting— Gareth Roberts (@RocketGareth147) August 2, 2022
Hope and pray
Hope he is fine!🤞#RohitSharma #IndvsWI pic.twitter.com/rgFEt5b6WL— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) August 2, 2022
Maybe
Is Rohit Sharma India's most injury prone captain ever? #WIvIND— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 2, 2022
KKKKK
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.