    WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India’s MVP Hardik Pandya provides his side with a much-required breakthrough

    Hardik Pandya provides India with a much-required breakthrough in the third T20I vs West Indies.

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:31 PM

    Whenever quality teams feel the real struggle, their biggest assets come to the rescue to bring their side back in the contest. Such a scenario happened on Tuesday when West Indies were taking the game away from India in the third T20I until Hardik Pandya came into the attack and struck immediately.

    India seemed to be on the backfoot on Tuesday against West Indies in the all-important third T20I of the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked West Indies to bat, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers got their side off to a blazing start. The dynamic duo took West Indies past 50 runs without losing their wickets and it looked like they were on the way to taking a crucial 2-1 lead.

    But India got the much-needed breakthrough in the eighth over, bowled by none other than Hardik Pandya. The second ball was comparatively slower that was pitched on a good length delivery. King, batting on run-a-ball 20, went for a slog, only to see the leg-stump cartwheeling. With that, Hardik -- the man in form -- got his 50th T20I wicket as well.

    By the time of writing, West Indies reached 83/1 after 12.3 overs.

    Here's how the internet reacted after Hardik Pandya's breakthrough wicket:

    Pandya strikes!

    HP Power!

    LOL!

    Milestone!

    Jhakas!

    The list

    Confidence

    Apun hai na!

    Breakthru!

    Another stat

