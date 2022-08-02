WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India’s MVP Hardik Pandya provides his side with a much-required breakthrough

India seemed to be on the backfoot on Tuesday against West Indies in the all-important third T20I of the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked West Indies to bat, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers got their side off to a blazing start. The dynamic duo took West Indies past 50 runs without losing their wickets and it looked like they were on the way to taking a crucial 2-1 lead.