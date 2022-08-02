WI vs IND 2022, 3rd T20I | Internet reacts as India’s MVP Hardik Pandya provides his side with a much-required breakthrough

Today at 10:31 PM
Whenever quality teams feel the real struggle, their biggest assets come to the rescue to bring their side back in the contest. Such a scenario happened on Tuesday when West Indies were taking the game away from India in the third T20I until Hardik Pandya came into the attack and struck immediately.
India seemed to be on the backfoot on Tuesday against West Indies in the all-important third T20I of the five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked West Indies to bat, Brandon King and Kyle Mayers got their side off to a blazing start. The dynamic duo took West Indies past 50 runs without losing their wickets and it looked like they were on the way to taking a crucial 2-1 lead.
But India got the much-needed breakthrough in the eighth over, bowled by none other than Hardik Pandya. The second ball was comparatively slower that was pitched on a good length delivery. King, batting on run-a-ball 20, went for a slog, only to see the leg-stump cartwheeling. With that, Hardik -- the man in form -- got his 50th T20I wicket as well.
By the time of writing, West Indies reached 83/1 after 12.3 overs.
Here's how the internet reacted after Hardik Pandya's breakthrough wicket:
Pandya strikes!
A much-needed breakthrough from @hardikpandya7. #BrandonKing dismissed!— FanCode (@FanCode) August 2, 2022
Watch all the action from the India tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/RCdQk12YsM@BCCI @windiescricket #WIvIND #INDvsWIonFanCode #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/gdIl2Nxh5C
HP Power!
@hardikpandya7 your supremacy 😍. https://t.co/1YZjMvteWg— Prince Tiwari (@Princettweets) August 2, 2022
LOL!
Hardik pandya carrying rohit captaincy carrier in league and now for india 🤩🤣🤣— Fan (@ictcricket22) August 2, 2022
Milestone!
Hardik Pandya picks up his 50 th T20l wickets in his 47th innings #WIvIND #IndvsWI— Cricket Gyaan 🏏🏏 (@AnmolMa74473063) August 2, 2022
Jhakas!
Hardik Pandya ke Bowling Ek Dum Jhakas ho gaye hain..— MastAadmi 🇮🇳 (Stay Safe)🐤 (@EkMastAadmi) August 2, 2022
The list
Indian players to score 500 runs and pick 50 wickets in T20Is ⬇️— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 2, 2022
Hardik Pandya
*End of list*
Confidence
Hardik Pandya The Confidence He Built Is Immensely Incredible 💥— Mamik (@Mamik_bathula) August 2, 2022
Apun hai na!
Hardik Pandya whenever India needs a breakthrough these days:#CricketTwitter #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/9j04ENv1ru— Sky11 (@sky11official) August 2, 2022
Breakthru!
At last, Hardik gets a breakthru.— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) August 2, 2022
BTW, Akshay Kumar wants Hardik Pandya to change his name to Harpic Pandya.
Another stat
Hardik Pandya has dismissed openers six times in T20Is + ODIs in 2022.#WIvIND— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 2, 2022
