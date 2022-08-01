sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Avesh Khan’s vicious roar after Brandon King’s wicket

    Avesh Khan replaced Ravi Bishnoi in the second T20I vs West Indies.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:22 AM

    The T20 format is often termed as a batsman’s game, rather than a bowler’s game due to continuous power-hitting and the high run-scoring trends. But sometimes, bowlers too have the final laugh and Avesh Khan was one of them on Monday during India's second T20I versus West Indies at Warner Park.

    Chasing a below-par 139 against India in the second T20I of the five-match series, West Indies could not have an ideal flow while batting as they would have hoped for during the innings break on Friday at Warner Park. By the time of writing, they shill required 27 more runs off the last 18 balls with six wickets in hand. They were comfortably batting on 71/1 after 9.3 overs but Indian bowlers pulled off a spirited performance to keep them in the hunt.

    One of the most prized West Indies wickets that India took in the 16th over, bowled by Avesh Khan. The Indian speedster, who came in the lineup to replace Ravi Bishnoi, was smashed straight down the ground for six by Brandon King. The West Indies opener too did not play in the first match, and came in style with a stylish fifty. But then, immidiately after hitting a massive six, Avesh came up with a clinical yorker. King, batting on 68 off 52 balls, had no clue how to defend it before it rattled the stumps.

    Predictably, Avesh brought out a huge roar for cleaning King up, and the Indian fans, as well as the players leapt in joy. 

    Six and King is gone!

    Why?

    Great stuff!

    Twist time!

    The big one

    Boom

    Cleaned

    He got yorked!

    HaHa

    LOL!

