WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts to Avesh Khan’s vicious roar after Brandon King’s wicket

One of the most prized West Indies wickets that India took in the 16th over, bowled by Avesh Khan. The Indian speedster, who came in the lineup to replace Ravi Bishnoi, was smashed straight down the ground for six by Brandon King. The West Indies opener too did not play in the first match, and came in style with a stylish fifty. But then, immidiately after hitting a massive six, Avesh came up with a clinical yorker. King, batting on 68 off 52 balls, had no clue how to defend it before it rattled the stumps.