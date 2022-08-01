sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy's six-wicket haul leads West Indies to level series

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Obed McCoy scalped six wickets in the second T20I

    Cricket West Indies

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:47 AM

    West Indies bounced back in five-match T20I series against India with a victory by five wickets and leveled it by 1-1. Obed McCoy bowled a magical spell taking six wickets while Brandon Kings’s half-century and a cameo at the end from Devon Thomas led West Indies to a win in a low-scoring thriller.

    West Indies have leveled the series in the second T20I winning the game by five wickets. West Indies opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers proved the decision right. India continued going with their attacking approach but they also lost the wickets continuously in an attempt to keep the scoreboard running. Obed McCoy bowled the best spell of his career in T20I returning with figures of 4-1-17-6. He ripped apart the Indian batting unit and 31 by Hardik Pandya was the highest score for the visitors. 

    Brandon King was in fine touch from the start of the innings and his stroke-making it appeared that the chase will be a walk in the park for the hosts. King scored 68 runs from 52 balls but wickets kept falling from other end. Devon Thomas played a cameo of unbeaten 31 runs from 19 balls, in the end, to help West Indies win a contest that went down the wire. 

    In the last over, West Indies were required 10 runs to win. Captain Rohit Sharma had the option to either go with Avesh Khan or back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for the last over. Rohit decided to give the last over to Avesh but he was unable to pull off the victory conceding 10 runs from three balls including a no-ball in the crunch situation. 

