WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy's six-wicket haul leads West Indies to level series

West Indies have leveled the series in the second T20I winning the game by five wickets. West Indies opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers proved the decision right. India continued going with their attacking approach but they also lost the wickets continuously in an attempt to keep the scoreboard running. Obed McCoy bowled the best spell of his career in T20I returning with figures of 4-1-17-6. He ripped apart the Indian batting unit and 31 by Hardik Pandya was the highest score for the visitors.