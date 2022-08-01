WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy's six-wicket haul leads West Indies to level series

Today at 2:47 AM
West Indies bounced back in five-match T20I series against India with a victory by five wickets and leveled it by 1-1. Obed McCoy bowled a magical spell taking six wickets while Brandon Kings’s half-century and a cameo at the end from Devon Thomas led West Indies to a win in a low-scoring thriller.
West Indies have leveled the series in the second T20I winning the game by five wickets. West Indies opted to bowl first after winning the toss and the bowlers proved the decision right. India continued going with their attacking approach but they also lost the wickets continuously in an attempt to keep the scoreboard running. Obed McCoy bowled the best spell of his career in T20I returning with figures of 4-1-17-6. He ripped apart the Indian batting unit and 31 by Hardik Pandya was the highest score for the visitors.
Brandon King was in fine touch from the start of the innings and his stroke-making it appeared that the chase will be a walk in the park for the hosts. King scored 68 runs from 52 balls but wickets kept falling from other end. Devon Thomas played a cameo of unbeaten 31 runs from 19 balls, in the end, to help West Indies win a contest that went down the wire.
In the last over, West Indies were required 10 runs to win. Captain Rohit Sharma had the option to either go with Avesh Khan or back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in for the last over. Rohit decided to give the last over to Avesh but he was unable to pull off the victory conceding 10 runs from three balls including a no-ball in the crunch situation.
Avesh over Bhuvi. This decision didn't go down well!
Paaji was too good!
The decision!
Aise jeetenge hum world cup. I stand with Avesh Khan 👍
Avesh Khan should be sent home and rested for a while along with his "Extra pace and bounce". So far, not impressed with his international career.#INDvWI #WIvIND— VIPER (@KillerViperr) August 1, 2022
We lost the match the very moment Avesh Khan was given the last over.#IndvsWI— Sanyam Kumar Jain (@Sanyam250) August 1, 2022
In the end, Rohit Sharma made a huge error by giving it to Avesh Khan...— Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) August 1, 2022
Avesh Khan has single handedly gifted this match to West Indies.— Sudhanshu Sharma (@SudhanshuS18) August 1, 2022
Avesh Khan Seems Like A Sleeper Cell Of Dinda Academy !!— Analyst (@BoAnalyst) August 1, 2022
Can't understand his decision!
Wow Rohit Sharma wow.. Avesh Khan ahead of Bhuvi in the final over. Superb captaincy.#WIvIND #IndvsWI— Sowmya❤️🖤 (@roseellenglue) August 1, 2022
Bhai where is bhuvi? F$ck these experiments man. Idiotic Avesh khan you suck!!!!!— Sachaa Patriot (@SachaaPatriot) August 1, 2022
What a waste …— Vinit Thakur (@vinit290) August 1, 2022
Giving worst bowler of the match Avesh Khan the last over …
Stupid captaincy or on purpose ..#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/w8UfF6lEb3
Why? Why not experienced and one of the finest death over bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar? Why Avesh khan?— Fahim Khan (@FahimKhan1875) August 1, 2022
Rohit Sharma proved why he is an average captain.#IndvsWI
