We are looking at different options for the T20 World Cup in Australia, reveals Paras Mhambrey

India bowling coach Paras Mahambrey has revealed that the team management is looking at different options for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Mhambrey further revealed that Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan have shown their ability to perform under pressure in the T20 format so far.

India’s preparation for the T20 World Cup to be played for Australia this year as they have shown a terrific run of form in white-ball cricket recently. The team defeated West Indies in the ODI series with a clean sweep and they are currently up against them in a five-match T20I series. The series is levelled at 1-1 so far. The team’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stated that the team is looking at options they can try for the T20 World Cup this year.

"It's all part of our preparation for the (T20) World Cup. Right now, we are looking at different options that we have and giving opportunities to youngsters to find out who does the job for us. It's easier to kind of plan that way," Mhambrey told reporters after the second T20I.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

Indian bowling unit for the West Indies series includes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep Singh has been impressive since his debut in the T20Is, Also, Avesh Khan has bowled in good areas in the series. Mhambrey praised both Arshdeep and Avesh Khan saying they have shown the ability to perform under pressure.

"Very happy with the potential they have shown. The last couple of games we played, Arsh and Avesh have shown their ability to perform under pressure and it is something I am very happy with," he stated.

"What impresses me most is the fact that how much they want to learn and improve every single day. When you are a coach, it is two-way communication. That makes the job easier to have a dialogue with the bowlers and vice versa.”