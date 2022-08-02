Pakistan set to host England for the first time in 17 years, to play seven T20Is from September 20

The upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year is not too far away and the title contenders have been preparing themselves for a while to get the best out of him in the mega event. Two of them, Pakistan and England, last edition's semi-finalists, will play a marathon seven-match T20I series as preparations, starting from September 20 in Karachi. First four matches will be played at the same venue while the last three will be played in Lahore.