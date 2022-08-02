Pakistan set to host England for the first time in 17 years, to play seven T20Is from September 20

Today at 6:53 PM
Jos Buttler-led England will play seven T20Is from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a statement on Tuesday. With that, it will be England's first visit to Pakistan after 17 years, which will be just ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
The upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia later this year is not too far away and the title contenders have been preparing themselves for a while to get the best out of him in the mega event. Two of them, Pakistan and England, last edition's semi-finalists, will play a marathon seven-match T20I series as preparations, starting from September 20 in Karachi. First four matches will be played at the same venue while the last three will be played in Lahore.
It is worth a mention that it will be England's first Pakistan tour in 17 years.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
“We are absolutely delighted to confirm hosting England for seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore as a curtain-raiser to a busy, entertaining and exciting season of home internationals. England is one of the top-ranked T20I teams and them playing the shortest format in the lead-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Pakistan will not only help the team management to finalise their preparations but will also set the tone for December’s three-Test series," PCB's Director International Cricket Zakir Khan said in a statement.
Pakistan--England full Schedule of T20Is
September 20 – 1st T20I, Karachi,
September 22 – 2nd T20I, Karachi,
September 23 – 3rd T20I, Karachi,
September 25 – 4th T20I, Karachi,
September 28 – 5th T20I, Lahore,
September 30 – 6th T20I, Lahore,
October 2 - 7th T20I, Lahore.
Meanwhile, England will return to Pakistan again in December, after the T20 World Cup, for a three-match Test series.
🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 2, 2022
📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢
Read more: https://t.co/iyz8N2ZEMu#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/WX0RkoOwWx
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.