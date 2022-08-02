Asia Cup 2022 | India to take on Pakistan on August 28

Today at 6:09 PM
The much-anticipated India versus Pakistan fixture at the 2022 Asia Cup will be played on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium, Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah confirmed the news on Twitter. The tournament will begin on August 27, with Sri Lanka facing Afghanistan in the curtain raiser.
The complete schedule of the 2022 Asia Cup has been announced on Tuesday. The tournament will get underway on August 27 with Sri Lanka going up against Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium. Then, a day after, India will begin their campaign by taking on their arch-rivals in Pakistan at the same venue. A total of 13 matches will be played in the upcoming edition, with the final set to be played on September 11.
Notably, 10 out of 13 games, including the final, will be played in Dubai. The other three will be played in Sharjah. The tournament was supposed to be played in Sri Lanka but was moved to UAE a few days back following the current political crisis in Sri Lanka.
"The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup," Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah wrote on Twitter while announcing the full 2022 Asia Cup schedule.
In the tournament, India, Pakistan and a qualifier are placed in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fight against each other in Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to a 'Super 4' round before the summit clash.
