WI vs IND 2022 | Second T20I delayed by two hours owing to logistical issues

Today at 6:11 PM
West Indies Cricket has announced that the second T20I against India set to be held at Warner Park in St. Kitts has been postponed by two hours due to delayed arrival of the luggage. The match was previously scheduled for 8:00 PM IST on Monday but will now kick off at 10:00 PM IST.
The second match of the Goldmedal T20 Cup has unexpectedly encountered a big shift in timings after the hosts had to face some logistical issues. The match was all set to take place at Warner Park in St. Kitts, with another T20I scheduled for the very next day.
Organizers had announced the start time to be 10:30 local time, which is 8 PM IST. However, there was a delay in the arrival of the luggage after the team travelled from Trinidad following the first T20I, causing the first ball to now be bowled at 12:30 local time, equivalent to 10 PM IST.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
India is currently leading the series one zero after an emphatic Dinesh Karthik knock set up the stage to clinically restrict the West Indies to 127, thus registering a thumping 63-run victory. Rohit Sharma and co. will be keen to extend the series lead to two, going into the fixture as the clear favourites.
*CWI STATEMENT* Delayed start time for 2nd Goldmedal T20I Cup match, powered by Kent Water Purifiers | New Start Time: 12:30PM AST (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)https://t.co/q1J5FBdZAh https://t.co/dy59uajSr8— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 1, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.