WI vs IND 2022 | Final two T20Is may be shifted from USA owing to VISA issues

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the final two T20Is of the series scheduled to take place in Miami may be moved to the Caribbean owing to difficulties with obtaining visas. A source from the organizers confirmed the board was looking at alternative options while still trying to procure the documents.
The ongoing five-match T20I series between India and the West Indies has hit a roadblock as a result of travel issues. The first match took place successfully at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Friday where the visitors prevailed with a thumping 63-run victory to take the series lead. The next two matches will take place on consecutive days, Monday and Tuesday respectively, at Warner Park in St. Kitts which will be India's first ever T20Is at the venue.
The issue has arisen for the final two matches of the tour, which Cricket West Indies had slated to take place at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill. The board in the past has organized many matches in Miami, Florida but this time around, a global slowdown in the issue of visas to the United States f America is causing them to reconsider.
"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," said a source in West Indies cricket on Sunday (July 31) as per Cricbuzz.
According to the initial plans, the players were supposed to receive. their travelling documents in St. Kitts where they are currently sanctioned for games two and three. However, they may now be forced to make a trip back to Trinidad to collect the kits before flying to the USA, if the documents arrive at all. If not, the matches are likely to be played on the Caribbean islands itself
"There are options being explored while we continue to pursue the possibilities of receiving the outstanding visas," Ricky Skerritt, the president of the CWI said on Sunday (July 30) evening.
