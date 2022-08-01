WI vs IND 2022 | Dinesh Karthik was failing earlier as he had no clarity regarding his role in team, opines Saba Karim

Saba Karim has stated that Dinesh Karthik was not so consistent earlier in his career as he had no clarity regarding his role. Karim further added that the team management has assigned a specific role to him of playing three to four overs and that’s why he has been successful in recent times.

India has been performing brilliantly in white-ball cricket recently and Dinesh Karthik has played a crucial role for them. After appearing in the semi-final of 2019 World Cup, the veteran batter has to wait for three years to return to the national team. Courtesy of his brilliant performance as a finisher in IPL 2022, he made a comeback in the South Africa series earlier this year. He has been consistently batting lower down the order for India piling up runs.

Saba Karim reflecting on Dinesh Karthik’s career said that he was failing earlier in his career due to a lack of clarity regarding his role in the team.

"When Dinesh Karthik used to bat up the order a couple of years back, we were all wondering why he wasn't able to perform, despite the potential. He was failing back then because there was no clarity regarding his role," Karim said, reported India Today.

"He had no idea when he had to play the big shots, or when he had to take the singles. He has a clear role now and that is why his performances have improved significantly," he stated.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

The team management seems to have assigned Dinesh Karthik the role of a finisher. He has been sent to play the slog overs even if the team loses some early wickets. Karthik has been doing his job perfectly as he played a sensational cameo of unbeaten 41 runs from 19 balls.

"The management has assigned this specific role to him and they have been consistently sending him in such situations. It doesn't matter which position he is batting at, his job is to only play three or four overs. He has done his preparation according to this plan, and that's why he has been successful," he explained.