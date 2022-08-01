WI vs IND 2022 | Arshdeep Singh is well aware of what fields he wants for different batters, states Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has remarked that Arshdeep Singh is well always aware about what he wants to do while bowling and setting fields which is a rare quality at a young age. Bhuvneshwar further elaborated that Arshdeep’s thinking about the game is his best asset and helps him take wickets.

India are leading the ongoing T20I series against West Indies by 1-0 and bowlers played a key role in handing India the lead. Arshdeep Singh displayed great resolve in the first T20I after being hit for a couple of boundaries by the opening batter Kyle Mayers. He picked a couple of wickets in the match and returned with figures of 24/2. Reflecting on the youngster’s performance, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has stated that his thinking about the game is his best asset.

"When Arshdeep bowls, he knows what he wants to do and he also knows what fields he wants for different batters. This is a very rare quality, when someone is this young, this quality is rare. He has been consistent, he knows what he wants to do. The way he thinks about the game, it is the best thing about his game," Bhuvneshwar stated during a virtual press conference.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

"Honestly, I have not made any change in my bowling, it was just a matter of bowling more. When you bowl more, you get confidence and you get back into rhythm. If you stay fit, it helps your bowling. I have not made any change in particular. Whenever I got an opportunity to bowl at home, I did that."

With the sport developing more in favour of batters there have been a mountain of runs scored especially in white-ball cricket. Also in Tests, the batters tend to play with a rapid pace and Bhuvneshwar emphasized the same point saying that there have been a lot of changes to the sport since his debut.

"Since my debut, there have been a lot of changes. When I started, especially in ODIs, 300 was not a par score. But right now, 300 is a par score. In T20Is, 180-190, every team knows that it is chaseable. So this has been a big change, as the game keeps going ahead, bowlers and batters will keep evolving," he stated.

"There have been changes. I learnt a few variations, knuckle ball, I learnt to bowl that a couple of years ago. Every bowler has different variations, earlier we used to know that batter will take time but now they start to go after the bowlers right away.”