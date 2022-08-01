sport iconCricket

    WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy bamboozles Rohit Sharma with a fiery bouncer

    Obed McCoy dismissed Rohit Sharma on golden duck

    Cricket West Indies

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:20 PM

    Facing short deliveries with extra bounce is always tough to handle for batters and when they are bowled on the first ball they have a surprising element. A similar sort of situation occurred with Rohit Sharma as he was bounced out by Obed McCoy on the first delivery of the Indian innings.

    After winning the first T20I against West Indies, the visitors didn’t start well in the next match losing the first wicket very early. West Indies opted to bowl first and Rohit Sharma was expected to continue his form from the last game. The fans were expecting a solid start and Rohit was keen on that but an impressive delivery sent him back to the pavilion on duck.

    Obed McCoy started the proceedings for hosts. He bowled a skiddy short ball angling away from Rohit. The batter poked at the delivery and was beaten by the bounce. The leading edge was caught at backward point by Akeal Hosein. Rohit was dismissed at golden duck as a result and India were reduced to 0/1 within minutes after the start of the game. 

