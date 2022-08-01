WI vs IND 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Obed McCoy bamboozles Rohit Sharma with a fiery bouncer

Today at 11:20 PM
Facing short deliveries with extra bounce is always tough to handle for batters and when they are bowled on the first ball they have a surprising element. A similar sort of situation occurred with Rohit Sharma as he was bounced out by Obed McCoy on the first delivery of the Indian innings.
After winning the first T20I against West Indies, the visitors didn’t start well in the next match losing the first wicket very early. West Indies opted to bowl first and Rohit Sharma was expected to continue his form from the last game. The fans were expecting a solid start and Rohit was keen on that but an impressive delivery sent him back to the pavilion on duck.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Obed McCoy started the proceedings for hosts. He bowled a skiddy short ball angling away from Rohit. The batter poked at the delivery and was beaten by the bounce. The leading edge was caught at backward point by Akeal Hosein. Rohit was dismissed at golden duck as a result and India were reduced to 0/1 within minutes after the start of the game.
Heartbreak!
August 1, 2022
Sadly no!
Isn't the first ball a trial ball?@ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 #IndianCricketTeam #India #IndvsWI #INDvWI @sagarcasm— Srini 🙏🏻🇮🇳 (@srini_bala) August 1, 2022
Hitman joins the list
India losing wicket off the 1st ball in a T20I innings— Rohishabh Fangirl 💯✨ (@Edgbaston__146) August 1, 2022
KL Rahul vs ZIM (2016)
Prithvi Shaw vs SL (2021)
Rohit Sharma vs WI (2022)*#RohitSharma | #WIvIND
Unwanted record thaw 😢
So thoughtful!
My captain don't want indian people to awake all night which affects their health , which may had affected indian economy. that's why he got out early.— Alpha CP King©`👑🇮🇳 (@itzCPking) August 1, 2022
People's captain Rohit Sharma!🔥
Smile is important!
Warra smile Rohit @ImRo45 😍😍😍 keep smilllllinggggggg !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— HIT MAN_45 (@elegant_45) August 1, 2022
Duck duck go
Golden duck 🦆 for #RohitSharma #IndvsWI #IndianCricketTeam— Saurabh Shelke (@iamsaurabhSS) August 1, 2022
Ro
. @SAfridiOfficial kae duck out la tough thariya @ImRo45 bro 😭😭😭#IndvsWI #Duckman #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RXYSAMcsBt— Harish Hari (@MaaraMSD) August 1, 2022
what?
Maiden vs Obed McCoy.— Chicken Man (@GustavoFring_19) August 1, 2022
Leave my country ASAP @ImRo45 , @ShreyasIyer15
That was excellent!
That wasn't unplayable but definitely an excellent ball first up when batsman is unaware of the bounce of the wicket. #RohitSharma #WIvsIND— Apne ko Kya (@harsh22ro) August 1, 2022
LOL!
Rohit Sharma today pic.twitter.com/4NkEH3Lg01— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) August 1, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.