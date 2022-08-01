Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3 for India in T20 World Cup, predicts Wasim Jaffer

Today at 9:13 PM
Wasim Jaffer has claimed that India will send Virat Kohli to bat at his usual number three position in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He also added that it is very nice to witness aggressive approach India has undertaken in the T20I series against England earlier this month and West Indies.
T20 World Cup is to be held in Australia this year and India are preparing their strategies and tactics for the showpiece event. Virat Kohli’s form has been a concern for the team for a long time. His performance in the series against England earlier this month was dismal and that has raised doubts over his batting position in the World Cup squad.
Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Kohli will still bat at number three for the national team.
"Virat will remain in his original No. 3 place in the team. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma should open, and other players like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan can contribute significantly to the squad. I feel that the aggressive approach that India has undertaken is very nice to witness. India's chances of winning (T20 World Cup) are bright," Jaffer said on ShareChat Audio Chatroom session "CricChat Powered by Parimatch".
Kohli also suffered a poor IPL in 2022 and had been out of touch since the tournament. Also, he has been rested for the Zimbabwe series and the team will hope for his return to form in the Asia Cup.
