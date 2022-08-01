Gautam Gambhir had asked me to open first at KKR, reveals Sunil Narine

Despite being started off as a mystery spin bowler, Sunil Narine made a name for himself later on with the addition of a ruthless batting style, that too at the top of the order. Narine first came to open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2017, five seasons after he joined the franchise to participate in the cash-rich league. He did well with the bat scoring 224 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 172.30 and followed it up with 357 runs at 189.89. His IPL career strike rate of 162.7 has triggered many franchises across the world to use him as a floater at the top.