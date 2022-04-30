Kolkata Knight Riders and Major Cricket League to build stadium in Los Angeles

Today at 12:51 PM
The owners of the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Knight Riders group on Friday announced that they will be building a cricket stadium in the city of Los Angeles in the United States of America. The initiative will be supported by the Major Cricket League and also keeping in mind the 2028 Olympics which could see cricket feature in the summer games. It is being said that the cricket stadium will be built on a 15-acre land.
Knight Riders Group owner Shah Rukh Khan in a statement said, "Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well-aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket".
"Plans to build a world-class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world's most iconic metropolitan areas," he added.
The ICC is also trying the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympics which are set to take place in Los Angeles.
